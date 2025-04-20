Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.70% of Barings BDC worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings BDC by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 324,945 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Barings BDC by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $914.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

