Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Western Union worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Western Union by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 608,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 118,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

NYSE:WU opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

