Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Cheesecake Factory worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $9,401,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,131,162.76. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.