Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,654 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Rocket Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RKT opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 2.35. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is currently 801.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

