Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.49 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Teradata worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $36,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 993,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 408,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Teradata by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 324,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 269,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $38.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

