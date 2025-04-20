Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.81 Million Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AAR were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 1,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of AAR by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in AAR by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

AAR stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

