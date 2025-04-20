Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.99 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Silgan were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $2,975,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after buying an additional 157,160 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $2,563,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Silgan Stock Performance
Shares of SLGN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.
Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Silgan Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.
