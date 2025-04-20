Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.99 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Silgan were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Silgan alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $2,975,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after buying an additional 157,160 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $2,563,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.