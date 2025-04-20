Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.01 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of Inter Parfums worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.65 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

