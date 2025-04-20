Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 237,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $120.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

