Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Patterson Companies worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 144.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 43,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

