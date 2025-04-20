Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.14 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSC stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 155.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

