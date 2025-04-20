Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Modine Manufacturing worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 100,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

