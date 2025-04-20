Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,617,000 after acquiring an additional 195,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 1,553.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.30.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.36. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.52%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

