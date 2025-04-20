Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,014 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after buying an additional 143,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 3.4 %

WERN stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.