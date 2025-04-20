Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,843. This trade represents a 10.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,723,690.23. This trade represents a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $80.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

