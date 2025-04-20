Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of HNI worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HNI alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. HNI’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HNI

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.