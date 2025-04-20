Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,728 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Olin by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Olin by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 95,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Up 2.3 %

OLN opened at $20.83 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup cut their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Olin from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

