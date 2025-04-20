Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,880 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of Hayward worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.76 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. Research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

