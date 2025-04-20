Legal & General Group Plc Sells 15,033 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Provident Financial Services worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35,936.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PFS opened at $15.48 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

