Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,949 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of Haemonetics worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $57.10 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

