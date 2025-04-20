Legal & General Group Plc Sells 249,072 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,431 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 249,072 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Tobam acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $7.82 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

IAMGOLD Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.