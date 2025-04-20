Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,913 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 312.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 139,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CoreCivic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,513,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

