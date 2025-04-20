Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,608 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $695,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

