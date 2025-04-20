Legal & General Group Plc Sells 461 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.08. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $51.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.