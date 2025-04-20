Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,248 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Power Integrations worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 173.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 114,644 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

POWI stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,435.50. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,635,308.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

