Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,965 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 372,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 848,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,692,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 244,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,685.07. This trade represents a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $469,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,561.49. The trade was a 14.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

