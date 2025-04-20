Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,871 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Kemper worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $56.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

