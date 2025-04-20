Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,894 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 197,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 73,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

SBCF stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.