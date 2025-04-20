Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,976 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Q2 worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.
In other Q2 news, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,441.86. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of QTWO opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 1.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
