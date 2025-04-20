Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,976 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Q2 worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

Insider Activity

In other Q2 news, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,441.86. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Q2 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 1.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.