Legal & General Group Plc Sells 919 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,415.68. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,330.02. This trade represents a 13.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

