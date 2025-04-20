Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ashland were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ashland alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ashland by 323.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ashland by 11.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 31,294 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is -245.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ashland from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

View Our Latest Report on Ashland

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.