Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Envista were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 26.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,971,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,480,000 after purchasing an additional 830,861 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Envista by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. New Street Research set a $19.00 target price on Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on Envista in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE:NVST opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.