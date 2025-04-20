Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 891.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,115.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

LBRDA opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

