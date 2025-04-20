Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.03% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 397,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

LGND opened at $104.97 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,651.37. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

