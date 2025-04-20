Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $213,717.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,193.97. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $264,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,625.75. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,608. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $30.99 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Liquidity Services Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.