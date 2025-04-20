LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,582 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.64. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

