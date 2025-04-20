LPL Financial LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $238.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.10 and a twelve month high of $339.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.96.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.91.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

