Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,629 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lyft were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,599,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 7,536.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 1,830,533 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $12,900,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,391,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 990,662 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
