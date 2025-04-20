Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $18,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $191.52 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

