Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $367.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.25 and a 200-day moving average of $412.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.