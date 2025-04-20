Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Minerals Technologies worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

