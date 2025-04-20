Morgan Stanley Lowers Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $12.50

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $58,546.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,706.35. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 90,303 shares of company stock worth $706,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

