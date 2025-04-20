Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

