Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,016,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Newell Brands worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.