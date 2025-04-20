NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,260,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NOV were worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NOV alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after buying an additional 1,255,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NOV by 120.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.