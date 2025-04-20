NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,291,000. Sienna Gestion grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 707,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,937,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 72,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

