Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Report on PPBI

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.