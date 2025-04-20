PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

