PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
PHX Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE:PHX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
PHX Minerals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.
PHX Minerals Company Profile
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
