Piper Sandler Cuts Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Price Target to $56.00

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

CTBI stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $854.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Further Reading

