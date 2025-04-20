Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,939,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,245 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $19,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PL. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PL stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $974.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.98.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

